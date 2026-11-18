At the Marrakech Air Show last month, Israel’s war ministry opened its first official pavilion in Morocco.

Eight Israeli firms, among them the state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Rafael, showed drones, loitering munitions and air defense systems, while Elbit’s Moroccan joint venture announced that it would deliver turrets to the Moroccan army from March 2027.

Also at the air show, the UAE’s defense group Edge signed a contract to arm Morocco’s drones.

The event coincided with the anniversary of October 7, which drew protesters to a vigil outside parliament in Rabat. Events were called in some 30 Moroccan cities, urging the government to drop new measures aimed at further normalizing ties with Israel. BDS Morocco called for a boycott of the Marrakech show, Middle East Eye said in a commentary.

The air show illustrates how, since joining the Abraham Accords in 2020, Morocco has moved from buying Israeli weapons to building them. The war on Gaza accelerated that partnership, as global boycotts and sanctions against Israel expanded.

In Europe, Spain cancelled €1.2bn ($1.3bn) of Israeli military contracts, and France barred Israel from the Eurosatory defense exhibition.

The war against Iran further exposed Israeli and Emirati industries. Iran said it struck Rafael and IAI sites, along with a drone supplier, and Emirates Global Aluminium’s Abu Dhabi plant suffered significant damage.

Morocco offers its Abraham Accords partners an industrial safe haven, away from missiles and sanctions, and its coordination with Israel now spans production, intelligence, training, weapons testing, shipping and policing in Gaza.

The kingdom is becoming an offshoot of Israel’s security strategy.

The Gaza war froze diplomatic relations briefly. Israel’s liaison staff left Rabat in October 2023, and the office stayed shut until August 2024. In the meantime, the Abraham Accords states’ share of Israeli arms exports fell to just three percent in 2023.

But military ties soon grew again. In July 2024, Morocco bought an Israeli spy satellite for about $1bn. The following year, Morocco chose Elbit’s Atmos self-propelled howitzers over France’s Caesar, and its special forces trained with Israeli soldiers in tunnel warfare.

In June 2025, Iran said its missiles had hit Rafael’s facilities in Haifa. Five months later, IAI’s subsidiary BlueBird opened a loitering munitions line in Morocco’s Benslimane.

A joint Israeli-Moroccan defence plan for 2026 followed, along with a $277m turret contract for Elbit.

After Iran announced drone attacks on Rafael and IAI in March of this year, the cooperation moved deeper into manufacturing. By June, Morocco’s Sidi Yahya plant was reportedly producing Elbit ammunition.

In September, at a meeting in New York arranged by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, agreed to turn their liaison offices into embassies, appoint ambassadors, and sign investment and tax treaties by the end of the year.

The coordination extends well beyond Gaza. Morocco was the first Abraham Accords state to sign a cyber-defence agreement with Israel. Moroccan intelligence also acquired Israel’s Pegasus spyware, and allegedly used it against senior Spanish and French officials.

Officially, the output made in Morocco are for the Moroccan army; a part of the production, however, is set aside for export under state licences that the law does not require publishing. In practice, some of it will likely end up in Israel.

The Sidi Yahya plant reportedly makes more than 250,000 rounds of ammunition a year, including 155mm and 30mm cartridges from Elbit’s catalogue; Israel has already been buying 155mm rounds from India and ordering them at home by the tens of thousands.

Morocco’s only active front, against the Polisario Front in the Western Sahara, is fought largely with drones, which leaves that level of ammunition output unexplained. Elbit’s joint venture has said it plans to export products to an unnamed European NATO member, and Israel routinely moves military cargo through third countries.

Israel is not offshoring production only to Morocco. In the U.S. state of Arkansas, a Raytheon-Rafael plant last month delivered the first complete Tamir interceptor built outside Israel. Meanwhile, Rafael plans to turn a Volkswagen plant in Osnabruck into a site for air defence systems “fully produced in Germany”. Elbit also holds 51 percent of a new drone plant in Serbia.

Munitions and parts go to India and Morocco. Indian firms sent Israeli manufacturers 9,600 shell bodies, 1,000 artillery rounds, 122 explosive warheads, and more than 40,000 machine gun parts between October 2023 and November 2025, according to Amnesty.

In Africa, Morocco has emerged as the only host of Israeli arms production on the public record - Israel’s military tech hub on the continent.

It offers an aerospace workforce in the Midparc zone near Casablanca, where Elbit’s joint venture says 99 percent of staff are Moroccan, and defence industrial zones under a 2020 law that lets companies export arms only under a state licence.

Israel can reach Morocco across the Mediterranean Sea without crossing anyone’s territory or passing Yemen’s Ansarallah, a transport route formalised in a maritime agreement in May 2025. Israel views Morocco as a strategic gateway to North and West Africa.

Abu Dhabi is following Israel’s lead. In 2024, Morocco joined a UAE-led industrial partnership with Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, and is due to receive 30 ex-Emirati Mirage fighters.

The buildup comes as the Abraham Accords’ political track stalls. By December 2025, no Israeli politician had visited Morocco for a year, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor - which was meant to give the accords an economic spine - broke at its Israeli end.

Ongoing military ties signal that the bloc can keep working through security and industry, while its diplomacy and trade routes falter.

Washington underwrites Morocco’s security pivot to Israel. A 2026 to 2036 roadmap recently signed at the Pentagon allows Morocco buy the same weapons as NATO members. Washington has approved the sale of Himars missile systems to Morocco, along with 600 Stingers and precision bombs.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s first F-16 Block 72 fighter jets flew last month - and Israel’s consent is part of its path to the F-35.

The U.S. army has opened a test range in Morocco. The defence tech start-up Covenant tested a cruise missile there in August, and during the Ceuta border crisis with Spain earlier this year, US President Donald Trump promised to back Morocco and invest billions.

Israel and the US have both recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara, and the UN Security Council backed Morocco’s claim to the territory last year.

At the same time, Morocco’s rush to join Trump’s Gaza "Board of Peace" created a "peace for weapons" equation, wherein political backing and troops for the US-run force is exchanged for American arms and support. Up to 500 Moroccan troops have now been trained for Gaza deployment.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has named Morocco as being among 63 states complicit in the Gaza genocide for letting military shipments through its ports and airports, and in April 2025, ships that unions said carried F-35 parts for Israel docked at Tangier and Casablanca.

Moroccan money paid Elbit and IAI throughout, and Elbit’s joint venture now pays Moroccan engineers, binding the partnership tighter.

Despite the two states officially improving ties, however, public support for normalization fell from 31 percent to 13 percent after October 2023. Activists have been jailed in Morocco over critical Facebook posts, and the Justice and Development Party has opposed the embassy upgrade.

The Abraham Accords risk deepening the unrest already fed by the grievances over hospitals and schools that brought young Moroccans onto the streets in 2025.

Sanctions and embargoes aimed at Israel could also reach Morocco, since plants built on Elbit and IAI designs would be exposed if European governments extended their controls to Israeli arms made abroad, potentially imposing significant costs on an economy whose largest trading partner is the EU.

In effect, Morocco is importing Israel’s problems, which could make its role as the Abraham Accords’ security hub a costly one.

