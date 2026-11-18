Democrat Mary Peltola has won Alaska's hard-fought Senate race, completing a sweeping victory for the party in the U.S. upper house in the midterm elections.

The win gives the Democrats a 56th Senate seat following a tumultuous and controversial election in Alaska, which featured alleged spoiler recruitment efforts and unprecedented court battles.

It took two full weeks of counting to call a winner in the 3 November poll due to the logistical challenge of collecting ballots from across the state's remote expanse.

It is the ninth Senate seat the Democrats have taken from Republicans in the midterms, giving the party control of the US Congress for the last two years of Donald Trump's presidency.

The Democrats also won back the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

Peltola defeated the incumbent Republican senator, Dan S Sullivan, who is yet to comment.

In her victory statement, Peltola said the "status quo in DC is not working for Alaska".

She recalled speaking to "elders in tears about empty fish racks" and to parents in rural Alaska choosing between heating their homes and putting food on the table.

Peltola is the first Alaska Native elected to the US Senate, and is the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alaska since 2008, BBC reported.

Donald Trump won the state by 13 points in the 2024 presidential election, but defeat for the Republicans in this year's Senate race in the state caps off a string of losses in the midterms for the president's party.

Many voters across the United States cited cost-of-living issues as a factor that affected how they cast their ballots.

Peltola's campaign had come under fire after the New York Times reported that her team worked with people who tried to recruit so-called spoiler candidates in an alleged attempt to confuse voters.

The alleged scheme led to a candidate named Daniel J Sullivan - a complete political unknown residing in a small coastal town who shared a name with the state's current US Senator and incumbent, Dan S Sullivan - contesting the race.

After legal challenges, state courts ruled that Daniel J Sullivan could remain on the ballot, and election officials distinguished them on election materials.

Peltola denied having knowledge of the alleged plot but her campaign swiftly came under fire, and both the US Justice Department and Alaska's Republican governor said they would launch investigations.

The Trump administration also filed a lawsuit attempting to stop the certification of the election results if the incumbent Republican Senator Sullivan lost.

A federal judge, though, dismissed the case, following legal challenges from Alaska election officials as well as the Peltola campaign and voting groups.

Due to Alaska's ranked-choice voting system, voters confused about which Dan Sullivan was the incumbent could have simply chosen both men, listing them as their first and second choices.

If they did so, after the first round of voting was complete, tabulation would have re-allocated any votes from Daniel J Sullivan - who stood little to no chance of winning - to Dan S Sullivan.

Experts told the BBC that this process made it difficult for any potential spoiler candidate to have any impact on the results.

An analysis by BBC Verify found that even if every vote for Daniel J Sullivan had gone to the incumbent, Dan S Sullivan, Peltola would still have won.