Iran’s 7th Solo Exhibition on Construction Materials opens in Yerevan

TEHRAN — Iran opened its Seventh Solo Exhibition on Construction Materials in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, on Monday, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported.

Running for a week, the exhibition is displaying construction materials and urban development equipment presented by over 20 Iranian firms.

At the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition, Iran ambassador to Armenia, Alireza Haqiqian said that Tehran and Yerevan have managed to expand trade ties because of attempts made by economic activists to identify new investment opportunities in industrial sector.

He added that Iranian and Armenian private sectors and industrial owners play crucial role in the expansion of bilateral ties, and they can enjoy the support of their respective governments in this field.

Armen Movsesian, Armenian energy minister also said that both nations’ economic relations have significantly grown during the past year.

Movsesian, who is also the chairman of Iran-Armenia Economic Cooperation Commission, noted that the commission intends to facilitate bilateral cooperation of the industrialists and develop trade and economic ties between Iran and Armenia.