Rumi’s Masnavi translated in Uzbekistan

TEHRAN -- The Uzbek translation of Iran’s great poet and mystic Rumi’s “Masnavi-ye Ma’navi” (Spiritual Couplet) has been printed by Al-Hoda International Publications in Tashkent.

The book will come out by 2007 which has been designated by the UNESCO as “Year of Rumi” to mark the 800th birthday anniversary of the eminent philosopher.

The book is intended to respond the Uzbek enthusiasts of the Persian literature who were previously reading Masnavi in English.

Molana Jalal al-Din Rumi was born in 1207 in Balkh (then a city of Khorassan Province, now part of Afghanistan) and died in 1273 in Konya (now in Turkey). His birthplace and native tongue indicate a Persian heritage. He also wrote his poetry in Persian and his works are widely read in Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Turkey. He lived most of his life and produced his works under the Seljuk Empire.

Rumi's importance is considered to transcend national and ethnic borders. He has had a significant influence on both Persian and Turkish literature throughout the centuries. His poems have been translated into many of the world's languages and have appeared in various formats.