U.S. policy shift could help solve regional problems: FM

TEHRAN -- If the United States is serious about implementing new policies, there can be hope for resolving some of the regional problems, Iranian Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki said here on Saturday.

“Now, after years of the U.S. imposing unilateral policies on Iraq, Palestine, Lebanon, and Afghanistan, the inefficiency of its approaches has been proven, and they are speaking of new approaches,” he said in a meeting with the new Tunisian ambassador to Iran, Hatem Essayem, who submitted his credentials to the foreign minister.

The region is currently in a very vulnerable situation, Mottaki added.

The occupation of Iraq and insecurity are two sides of the same coin, and the assassination of Lebanese Industry Minister Pierre Gemayel was a conspiracy planned by the enemies of the people and the unity of the country, he stated.

Over the past 30 years, 130 proposals have been presented to resolve the Palestine issue, he noted.

However, the problem of Palestine is not the lack of proposals for solutions, rather the problem is Israel, which has been created in the region to start wars, carry out assassinations, violate human rights, and commit crimes, he added. Commenting on the Islamic Republic’s relations with Tunisia, Mottaki said, “There is great potential for the expansion of ties between Iran and Tunisia, especially in the economic and industrial spheres.”

Essayem said Iran and Tunisia enjoy many cultural affinities.

The Tunisian envoy also expressed hope that he would be able to expand Tunis-Tehran relations during his mission in Iran.