Bomb hits Afghan army vehicle in capital, no casualties

KABUL (AFP) -- A bomb struck an Afghan army pick-up truck in the capital early Saturday but caused little damage and no casualties in an attack police blamed on the "enemies of peace and stability".

The blast hit the four-by-four vehicle carrying Afghan National Army officers, police criminal investigation chief Alishah Paktiawal said.

"An ANA car was struck by a bomb but luckily there were no casualties," he told AFP.

The explosive device had been planted at the side of the road and was remotely detonated, one of the occupants said, refusing to give his name because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

"The front of the cabin is damaged but nobody was been wounded or killed," the officer said.

Paktiawal said the attack -- similar to others that have struck the heavily secured capital -- was "another attempt by enemies of peace and stability to destabilize Afghanistan".

The term is generally used to refer to militants from the extremist Taliban movement that launched an insurgency after being toppled from government five years ago, although other groups are also involved in regular unrest.

The attack was the first in the city in weeks.

Kabul saw relatively little of the insurgency until September, when seven bombings in little more than a month killed nearly 40 people including five foreign soldiers.