Iran minister favors four factors for sustainable job creation

TEHRAN -- Iran’s cooperatives minister numbered here Saturday four key issues in sustainable job creation.

In his words on progress of the employment development plan, Mohammad Abbassi pointed to young jobseekers covering a large number of university graduates as one of the factors.Job creators and regional potentials constitute are logistic capacities of provinces, he added.People’s capitals and the state employment facilities form a chain that restores the past efforts to create jobs in the form of an entrepreneurship and cooperative development institution.The minister assured that the four key factors, if followed, will serve as a landmark in sustainable job creation