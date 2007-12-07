Cheney: No reason to question NIE

U.S. vice president Dick Cheney admits that there is no reason to question the NIE report which confirms that Iran is not a nuclear threat.

“I don't have any reason to question what the (intelligence) community has produced,” he said in an interview with three former Washington Post reporters Mike Allen, Jim Vandehei, and John Harris.“Now, there are things they don't know. There's always the possibility that circumstances will change. But I think they've done the best job they can with the intelligence that's available,” he added.However, Cheney maintained that the Bush administration is still “concerned” about Iran's uranium enrichment activities and believes it must continue to try and persuade Iran to halt them.Cheney said that “especially in light of what happened with respect to Iraq and the NIE on weapons of mass destruction,” officials wanted to be “upfront with what we knew”.(Source: Press TV)