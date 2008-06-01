Algeria, France to sign nuclear energy pact: minister

ALGIERS (AFP) — Algeria and France are due to sign an unprecedented nuclear energy cooperation pact, Algerian Energy Minister Chakib Khelil said Saturday.

At a press conference with Khelil, French counterpart Jean Louis Borloo said this agreement “mainly foresees an exchange of technology between the two countries as well as technical and financial assistance from France.”Borloo refrained from giving any further information on the forthcoming agreement, saying that details will be released during Prime Minister Francois Fillon’s visit to the North African country on June 20-21.The two countries signed a nuclear energy pact in Algiers back in December, during a visit to Algeria by French President Nicolas Sarkozy.“Cooperation on civil nuclear energy that our two countries have concluded is a sign that France trusts Algeria,” Sarkozy said during the visit. It was also a wider mark of trust between the West and the Muslim world he added.This partnership will allow the mineral rich-country to take part in nuclear energy research, training and to exploit its uranium reserves.“This is the first time France has signed such an agreement with an Arab country,” a delighted French representative said.A top presidential official confirmed that France would be in charge of installing the whole process to get this nuclear energy accord off the ground.Algeria has already signed similar nuclear energy deals with the United States and Russia.Since 1995 it has had two experimental nuclear reactors, both of which are monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency.