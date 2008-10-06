Farhadi attends Abu Dhabi film industry conference

TEHRAN -- Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi is participating in the Abu Dhabi Middle East Film Industry Conference underway in United Arab Emirates.

The conference is a side section program of the second edition of the Middle East International Film Festival in which 10 talented filmmakers from the Middle East are taking part.Hany Abu-Assad (Palestine), Daoud Abdel Sayed (Morocco), Samir Habchi(Lebanon), Ahd Kamel (Saudi Arabia), Nacer Khemir (Tunisia), and Hisham Zaman (Iraq) are among the participating filmmakers.The conference provides a venu for the producers, filmmakers and film industry financial supporters to meet, enabling them to create better opportunities for filmmaking in the Middle East.Hollywood stars Antonio Banderas and Spike Lee will be holding workshops during the conference.Abu Dhabi’s second edition that will be held from October 10-19, opens with “The Brothers Bloom” by Rian Johnson and closing with “Body Of Lies” by Ridley Scott.Other special presentations for the festival include Woody Allen’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”, Spike Lee’s “Miracle at St. Anna”, Neil Burger’s “The Lucky Ones”, Stephan Elliott’s “Easy Virtue” and Anthony Leondis’ “Igor”.MEIFF will be working with Paris-based Cinema Verite for a special tribute to Jane Fonda. Susan Sarandon and Carole Bouquet will join Fonda for the event.The festival will also pay tribute to Tunisian director Nacer Khemir to recognize his 60th birthday. The tribute will screen his film “Touaq al Hammama al Mafqoud”.“Fireworks Wednesday”, “Dance in the Mist” and “Beautiful City” are among Farhadi’s credits.