168 killed in Iran plane crash

QAZVIN, Iran – An Iranian passenger plane carrying 153 passengers and 15 crew members crashed near the northwest city of Qazvin and all aboard were killed.

The plane crashed 16 minutes after the takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport. The plane was flying from Tehran to Yerevan, the Armenian capital.The plane was a Russian-made Tupolev belonging to the Caspian Airways.The crash happened at 11:45 am local time.After the airplane faces a technical fault it seeks an emergency landing in Tabriz or Zanjan airport which does not succeed and then it tries to return to Imam Khomeini Airport which probably it catches fire on the air and crashes, Qazvin Province deputy governor Sirous Saberi told the Mehr News Agency.Saberi said security forces are searching for the black box to find out about the reasons behind the crash