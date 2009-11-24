Da Ros hit with 20-year ban

ROME (AP) -- Cyclist Gianni Da Ros received a 20-year ban because of doping, one of the stiffest sanctions imposed by the Italian Olympic Committee.

Da Ros was arrested in March while training with Italy's national track cycling team in Padua and immediately suspended by his Liquigas team. Ten other people were arrested as part of an inquiry into a doping trafficking ring in northern Italy.Da Ros was accused of providing performance enhancing drugs to two amateur cyclists.Also Monday, CONI banned two other cyclists for doping -- Davide Lucato received an eight-year sentence and Albino Corazzin was suspended for two years.In another case, Gabriele Bosisio protested his innocence at a hearing with CONI's anti-doping prosecutor.