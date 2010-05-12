TEHRAN -- Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to the 23rd Tehran International Book Fair on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei visited several stands at the fair and talked with officials from various publishing companies and from the organizers of book fair.Photo: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei plants a kiss on a copy of the Holy Quran presented to him by a representative of a publishing company during his visit to the 23rd Tehran International Book Fair on May 12, 2010. Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Hosseini accompanied Ayatollah Khamenei during the visit. (Photo by Khamenei.ir)