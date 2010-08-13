One-page Quran on display at Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN -- The entire text of Holy Quran inscribed on one single sheet of paper is currently on display at the 18th International Holy Quran Exhibition in Tehran.

Inscribed by Iranian artist Ali Yazdanian, the text is inscribed in spiral shape on a 1.5x1.5m piece of paper, indicating the unity of world Muslims and their gatherings around Kaba,“I intended to display the spiritual aspect of the book and its deep impression upon our daily lives,” Yazdanian told the Persian service of IRNA on Friday.The whole Quran contains 30 parts, 114 surahs and about 6236 verses.He noted that this is a unique style of inscribing verses of the Quran and asked officials to help him register the piece on the Guinness Book of World Records.Inscribing each surah on a single page is also among Yazdanian’s other works.The Quran exhibition opened Saturday August 7, at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla, displaying a collection of rare copies of the Quran.Manuscripts attributed to Imam Ali (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS) are some of the works on display.A huge, heavy 42 kg copy of the Quran translated into English by Rahim Dowlati is among the other highlights.Copies of the Quran in different languages, including Russian, Urdu, Algerian, and Turkish, are also available at the exhibit.