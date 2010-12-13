Web video future at heart of Comcast, NBC review

WASHINGTON (AP) -- It won't be long before video from the Internet is always within reach — whether it's on a smart phone, a tablet computer or a high-end television in your living room. But what if there's nothing worth watching?

Just as the online video market is starting to take shape, federal regulators have a rare opportunity to help protect its future as they scrutinize Comcast Corp.'s proposal to take over NBC Universal.Regulators are pushing for tough conditions to ensure that Comcast can't stifle online video services by withholding content or pushing up prices for marquee NBC programs at a time viewers are starting to turn to the Internet for recent movies or the latest episodes of “Saturday Night Live,” “30 Rock” and other popular TV shows.The concessions they extract from Comcast in its bid for NBC will help determine whether customers can someday realistically drop their cable subscriptions and go online-only for their TV.So far, established media companies, including broadcasters and cable providers, are moving online with caution, fearful that the Internet could jeopardize business models they have relied on for decades. They have kept many television shows and movies off the Web, and built barriers around what's available online, restricting who can watch it and where.Comcast has been resisting federal regulators' efforts to tear down some of those walls, arguing that those efforts are unnecessary because NBC Universal accounts for about 10 percent of television viewing in the U.S. and less than 10 percent of U.S. box office revenue — and is therefore too small to dictate how the industry will develop.But the two sides are close to an agreement, which could pave the way for the Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department to approve the deal as early as this week.Comcast's proposed $13.75 billion purchase of a 51 percent stake in NBC Universal would transform the media landscape. It would give the nation's largest cable television company control over a major movie studio, Universal Studios, and some of the most-watched channels on TV, including the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks and CNBC, Bravo and Oxygen on cable.So what regulators do — or don't do — will set key ground rules for the industry.“Whether you're holding a remote or using a mouse, this merger will affect the prices you pay, the choices you have and the pace of video innovation for many years to come,” said Colin Crowell, a former FCC senior staffer and 20-year congressional aide who is now advising several groups concerned about the combination.Both Comcast and NBC insist that Internet video represents an opportunity to expand their reach and say they have no intention of stunting the growth of the nascent market.