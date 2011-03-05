Intl. 100-Second Film Festival announces winners

TEHRAN -- The International 100-Second Film Festival announced winners during the closing ceremony.

The event was held on Friday at the Andisheh Hall of Tehran’s Art Bureau and several cineastes and officials attended the ceremony.The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, and the Director of Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO), Seyyed Mehdi Khamushi, were among the participants.At the International Section of the festival, Royal Aliev for “Gravestone” (Azerbaijan), Hakan Buk for “497” (Turkey), ?Alexander Tanan for his collection of films (Belarus) and Nagita Rajabov for “Horror” (Tajikistan) won the prizes.Ehsan Biglari won the First Prize at the Feature Film Section for his “The Secret of Glance”. The Second Prize went to Mehdi Bakhtiari for “For Tomorrow” and Bijan A’rabi awarded with the Third Prize for “Dying Wishes”. Ehsan Biglari also won the Special Jury Award for his film “Toy”.In the Documentary Section, Ahmad Teymuri’s “Yesterday, Today, Today” and Ali Kamyab’s “Does anybody care about Fishes?” shared the First Prize for his. Sirus Zare’-Amini won the Second Prize as well as Special Jury Award for “Flying Feeling” and the Third Prize went to Zahra Riyahi for “For Human”.No animation was recognized for the First Prize at the Animation Section. The Second Prize went to Amir Mohammadzadeh for “That Rainy Night” and Ali-Akbar Farshbaf was awarded with the Third Prize for “Puzzle”. Nima Meygoli won the Special Jury Prize at this section for his “Borzunameh”.Cineastes Ebrahim Hatamikia, Majid Majidi, Seyyed Reza Mirkarimi, Shahriar Bahrani, Reza Kianian and the family of deceased film director Rasul Mollaqolipur were honored at the ceremony.A section of the ceremony was also dedicated to the recently deceased Iranian actress Mehri Vadadian.The festival was held on March 3 and 4 in Tehran.Photo: Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi delivers a speech after receiving a lifetime achievement award during the closing ceremony of the International 100-Second Film Festival at Tehran’s Andisheh Hall on March 4, 2011. Some Iranian cineastes and festival organizers are seen on the stage. (Fars/Mehdi Marizad)