Iran down Kenya at 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Kenya 42-10 on Tuesday at the 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup.

Iran started the campaign on Monday with a 55-11 win over Poland.

Iran are in Group B along with Chinese Taipei, Nepal, Poland, Kenya, and Zanzibar.

Team Melli are scheduled to face Zanzibar on Wednesday.

Group A consists of defending champions India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Uganda and Germany.

The Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 is underway in Mirpur, Bangladesh, marking the competition’s return after a 13-year gap.

All matches of the second Women’s Kabaddi World Cup, which runs from Nov. 17 to 24, are being held at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium.