Iran rout Zanzibar at 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup
November 19, 2025 - 15:54
TEHRAN – Iran overpowered Zanzibar 51-15 at the 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup on Wednesday.
It was Iran’s third win in a row as the Persians had defeated Poland 55-11 and Kenya 42-10 in their previous matches.
Iran will play Chinese Taipei in a decider on Thursday.
Team Melli are drawn in Group B along with Chinese Taipei, Nepal, Poland, Zanzibar and Kenya.
Group A consists of defending champion India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Uganda and Germany.
The 2025 World Cup is taking place in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 17 to 24.
Leave a Comment