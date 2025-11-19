Iran rout Zanzibar at 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran overpowered Zanzibar 51-15 at the 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup on Wednesday.

It was Iran’s third win in a row as the Persians had defeated Poland 55-11 and Kenya 42-10 in their previous matches.

Iran will play Chinese Taipei in a decider on Thursday.

Team Melli are drawn in Group B along with Chinese Taipei, Nepal, Poland, Zanzibar and Kenya.

Group A consists of defending champion India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Uganda and Germany.

The 2025 World Cup is taking place in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 17 to 24.