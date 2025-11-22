Iran to play India at 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup semis

TEHRAN Iran defeated Nepal 39-11 at the 2025 Women’s Kabaddi World Cup on Saturday.

The Persians had defeated Poland 55-11, Kenya 42-10, Zanzibar 51-15 and lost to Chinese Taipei 31-21.

Iran will play India in semifinals on Sunday.

Team Melli are drawn in Group B along with Chinese Taipei, Nepal, Poland, Zanzibar and Kenya.

Group A consists of defending champion India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Uganda and Germany.

The 2025 World Cup is taking place in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 17 to 24.