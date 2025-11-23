Iran fail to reach Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 final

TEHRAN - India marched into the final of the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 with a 33-21 win over Iran in the semifinals in Dhaka on Saturday.

The tournament unfolds at the prestigious Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka from Nov. 17 to 24.

Eleven nations compete for the world title. India entered as defending champions in 2012.

India will play Chinese Taipei on Tuesday in the final match and Iran and Bangladesh jointly finished in third place.