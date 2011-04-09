Champion masters racer suspended for doping

North Carolina masters racer Peter Cannell has been suspended for two years for doping and has forfeited his results dating to 2007, including three national age group titles, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday.

USADA said Cannell, 37, of Mebane, North Carolina, tested positive for the anabolic agent drostanolone, in his urine sample collected as part of the USADA out of competition testing program on April 16, 2010.Cannell did not immediately respond to a voice mail left by VeloNews Friday.He has accepted a two-year suspension beginning on May 17, 2010, the day he accepted a provisional suspension. USADA said Cannell also acknowledged his previous use of an anabolic agent, and therefore all of Cannell’s competitive results will be disqualified since February 6, 2007.Cannell’s results page on the USA Cycling website shows a long list of top placings during that period, including age-group national titles in the time trial in 2008 and 2009.Cannell also is a USAC-licensed cycling coach. The website for his coaching business, Cannell Champion Training, appears to have been shut down.(Source: Velonews)