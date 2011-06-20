Nuclear safety should not be politicized: Iran’s atomic chief

TEHRAN – Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Director Fereydoun Abbasi has said nuclear safety issues should not be politicized.

Nuclear safety has direct relationship with the health and strength of human generations so there is no place for politics when it comes to human health, Abbasi said during an address to the Nuclear Safety conference in Vienna on Monday.Elsewhere in his remarks, he said there should be no restrictions on exchanging nuclear safety information or having access to relevant equipment.Abbasi also called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to “establish or adopt safety standards for protecting (people’s) health and minimizing (possible) danger.”He deplored the fact that the IAEA shows green light to unlawful resolutions adopted against Iran by the UN Security Council.Iran has always stated that the Security Council resolutions are illegal and unjust according to undisputable rules of international law such as the Statute of the IAEA and the Safeguard Agreement, he noted.On the Bushehr power plant, Abbasi said Iran prioritizes safety measures before making the plant operational.“Our priority has always been and will always be to provide the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant with full safety before and after its operation,” Abbasi, a nuclear physicist, noted.“Last year, following the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the agency assigned a team consisted of senior regulators of nuclear safety regulations, elected from seven member states, to perform a technical visit of the Bushehr Nuclear power plant….This team said we realized that Iran safety system…is strong,” the AEOI director explained.“The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has entered its operational phase… in full conformity with the agency’s standards, and it will be connected to the national grid in the near future,” he stated.Abbasi added the main reason behind the delay in making the plant operational was that the relevant officials ensure that the plant meets the safety standards.“Today I have the honor to express that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant enjoys the highest up-to-date safety standards, just analogous to other nuclear facilities worldwide,” Abbasi insisted.He went on to say that all these safety measures have been carried out under sanctions and restrictions on the Islamic Republic of Iran.“This fact objectively demonstrates our determination to abide by the safety regulations and protecting the environment at the same time.