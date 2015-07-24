Iranian cleric urges nuclear negotiators to clarify deal

TEHRAN – Tehran interim Friday Prayers leader has urged Iranian nuclear negotiators to clarify the various aspects of a recent nuclear deal reached between the Islamic Republic and major world powers and elucidate its pitfalls for the public.

In a sermon to worshippers during weekly Friday Prayers in Tehran, Kazem Seddiqi also stressed that the Supreme National Security Council is required to study the deal and provide convincing answers to concerns about the deal, Fars news agency reported on Friday.“We hope that the nuclear negotiation team appreciate their own position and that critics are free to make fair judgements,” he said.SP/OSN