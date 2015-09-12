World Wrestling Championships: Iran’s Karimi claims bronze medal

Iranian freestyle wrestler Alireza Karimi won a bronze medal in the 2015 World Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Gold medal went to Russian Abdulrashid Sadulaev who defeated Turkey’s Selim Yasar in the final match.Bronze medal were won by Georgian Sandro Aminashvili and Alireza Karimi in the 86kg weight category.Iran’s Ahmad Mohammadi has previously won a bronze medal in the 65kg.The 2015 World Wrestling Championships in freestyle started on Thursday in Las Vegas, USA.