Baghdad can have important role in resolving Syrian crisis: Iraqi FM

TEHRAN – Baghdad can play a significant role in resolving the Syrian crisis, Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari told reporters on the sidelines of the 16th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Tehran on Wednesday. TEHRAN – Baghdad can play a significant role in resolving the Syrian crisis, Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari told reporters on the sidelines of the 16th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Tehran on Wednesday.

Commenting on the latest developments in Syria, Zebari said that so far no plan on Syria has been put forward by NAM member states but a plan may be proposed and discussed in the summit on Thursday.

MJH/PA