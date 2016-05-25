Sardar ranked fifth in the Russian League MVP

Iranian international striker Sardar Azmoun has been selected as the fifth most valuable player of the 2015-16 Russian Premier League season.

Azmoun, who scored six goals in his last six games for Rostov, named the Russian Premier League Player of the Month for May.

FC Krasnodar striker Fyodor Smolov was named as the MVP player of the season, followed by Zaur Sadayev (FC Terek Grozny), Moussa Doumbia (FC Rostov), Hulk (Zenit) and Sardar Azmoun (FC Rostov).

The 21-year old striker,who was on loan from Rubin Kazan, has been linked with a move to numerous clubs including Spartak Moscow and Zenit St Petersburg.

Azmoun is one the key players of Carlos Queiroz team in the road to 2018 World Cup in Russia. He has scored 11 goals in 16 appearances for Team Melli.

SG