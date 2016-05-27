Iran volleyball team looks for Olympics berth: Raul Lozano

Iran volleyball coach Raul Lozano says that his team will fight for a place at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The first action for the Iranians will be on Saturday when they face Australia.

Eight strong teams will convene in the tournament, which will take place from May 28 to June 5 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The qualification tournament, which also serves as the Asian qualification tournament, will provide the top ranked Asian team and the top three ranked teams with the four Rio 2016 Olympic Games qualification slots available.

“We are here to give our best performance,” Iran Lozano said. “We expect to qualify for the Olympics. France and Poland are the strongest teams here. One is a World League champion and the other is a world champion.”