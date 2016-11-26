In Focus: Grand Bazaar of Kerman

As one of the oldest trading centers in Iran, the grand Bazaar of Kerman embraces a variety of mazes, intersections, entrances, and passageways.

The main thoroughfare of the bazaar is made up of some smaller marketplaces. Most of its covered structures are associated with the Safavid era (1501–1736), though the history of trade in there is rooted much deeper in time.

The city of Kerman has long been a melting pot for people passing between Persia and the Indian subcontinent.

UNESCO describes Kerman as “one of the important locations that connect West to East, and North to South.”

AFM/MG