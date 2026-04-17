Maintaining economic stability in wartime requires full coordination of monetary policies: president

TEHRAN- During a staff inspection and visit to the Central Bank, the President, referring to the exceptional circumstances caused by the 40-day war and simultaneous external pressures, emphasized the necessity of maintaining financial stability and controlling inflationary expectations.

He stated: "Managing key markets, especially the foreign currency exchange and money markets, under such conditions requires full coordination among the monetary policymaker, the government, and other economic institutions."

According to an IRNA report on Thursday, Masoud Pezeshkian, visiting the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a meeting with the Governor and senior managers of the institution. While receiving a report on the latest status of monetary and foreign currency exchange indicators, he issued the necessary orders to maintain financial stability and manage markets under the country's exceptional circumstances.

During this expert meeting, comprehensive reports were presented on the state of the foreign exchange market, liquidity, balance of payments, foreign exchange reserves, monetary regulatory policies, as well as measures taken to manage the country's economy during and after the war.

The President examined and evaluated the decision-making process and implementation of economic policies on the ground.

Pezeshkian, referring to the exceptional circumstances caused by the 40-day war and simultaneous external pressures, emphasized the necessity of maintaining financial stability and controlling inflationary expectations, and stated: "Managing key markets, especially the foreign currency exchange and money markets under such conditions, requires full coordination among the monetary policymaker, the government, and other economic institutions."

Appreciating the Central Bank's measures in managing potential market volatilities, he stated: "The performance of this institution in controlling war-induced shocks, preventing severe exchange rate fluctuations, and meeting the essential needs of the economy is remarkable. It demonstrates the high capacity for policymaking and targeted intervention in the country's macro economy."

The President, emphasizing the importance of liquidity management, directing credit toward productive sectors, controlling the monetary base, and safeguarding foreign currency exchange reserves, called for the continuation of disciplined and intelligent approaches in monetary policies.

He added: "In wartime, any instability in financial markets can quickly spread to other economic sectors. Therefore, making the economy predictable and strengthening public trust are fundamental priorities."

During this meeting, the issues of financing the production chain, supporting economic enterprises under wartime conditions, debt management, and controlling bank imbalances were also discussed and reviewed.

The President emphasized the need for strict supervision over the banking network and preventing the diversion of resources.

Pezeshkian, noting the importance of economic resilience in times of crisis, stated: "Just as we witness steadfastness on the military front, we must also safeguard the country's stability in the economic sphere through cohesion, coordination, and timely decision-making."

He also emphasized the necessity of strengthening foreign currency exchange policies based on managed float, combating speculation and disruptive activities in the currency market, and facilitating the provision of foreign currency for the import of essential goods and medicine, issuing the necessary orders in this regard.

The President stressed the need to strengthen coordination among the Central Bank, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, and other relevant institutions, and said: "Continuing precise and data-driven management in the monetary and foreign exchange spheres will play a decisive role in the country's successful passage through wartime conditions and stabilizing the path of economic growth."

EF/MA