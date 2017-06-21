Missile raid only fraction of Iran’s response to terrorism: defense minister 

TEHRAN – The Sunday missile attack that the IRGC carried out against the positions of terrorists in Syria was only a small part of Iran’s response to Daesh and its sponsors, Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan said on Tuesday, lauding the IRGC’s attack on the terrorist group.

Denouncing as “blind and despicable” the recent terrorist attacks by Daesh in Tehran, he underscored that Iran’s defense power is serving regional peace, stability and security, Tasnim reported

SP/PA

