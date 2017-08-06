“Chronicle of a Passion” makes big success at Iran urban film festival  

TEHRAN – “Chronicle of a Passion”, a drama by Italian director Fabrizio Cattani, was the big winner of the 6th International Urban Film Festival as it scooped up three awards in various categories including best film at the Iranian event on Saturday.

The film also brought Cattani the award for best director and Valeria Ciangottini the best actress award during the closing ceremony of the festival at Tehran’s Milad Tower.

“Chronicle of a Passion” features a married couple in their sixties who are forced to face the disgrace of tax problems and eviction.

The award for best actor went to Mohsen Tanabandeh from Iran for his role in director Alireza Davudnejad’s “Ferrari”, which also won Kambuzia Partovi the award for best screenwriter.

The best technical achievement award was presented to Dudu Miranda, the photography director of Brazilian filmmaker Ricardo Mehedff’s “Inner Court”.

The jury honored director Mohammad Kart from Iran with its special prize for his latest movie “Avantage”, while cinematographer Mahmud Kalari and veteran actress Jaleh Olov received awards for their lifetime achievements.

The winners in the national competition were also honored.

Director Saeid Rustai’s poverty and drug movie “Life+1 Day” was named best film, while Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian was picked as best director for his political drama “The Midday Event”.

Partovi also received the award for best screenwriter in the national competition for his collaboration in “Ferrari”.

The best actress award went to Pardis Ahmadieh for her role in “Red Nail Polish” by Seyyed Jamal Seyyed-Hatami, and Nasser Hashemi won the best actor award for his role in “My Brother Khosro” by Ehsan Beiglari.

Makeup artists Mehrdad Mirkiani and Abdollah Eskandari shared the best technical achievement award for “Lanturi”.

The festival took place at Tehran’s Mellat Cinema Complex from July 31 to August 5.

Photo: Italian filmmaker Fabrizio Cattani (R) accepts his award for “Chronicle of a Passion” during the closing ceremony of the 6th International Urban Film Festival at Tehran’s Milad Tower on August 6, 2017. International jury members are also seen in the photo. (Mehr/Mohammad Moheimani)

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