Army ground forces boosting combat preparedness
August 20, 2017 - 9:30
TEHRAN – After creating rapid response units, the Iranian Army’s ground forces have increased their combat and defensive preparedness, the Ground Forces chief Kioumars Heidari said in a meeting with Army commanders on Saturday.
Pointing to efforts to promote efficiency of units to fulfill operational needs as objectives of the ground forces, General Heidari said other components of the forces are to address regional threats by boosting combat preparedness.
SP/PA
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