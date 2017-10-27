Fire at Tehran oil refinery kills six people

TEHRAN – A fire killed six workers and injured three others at an oil refinery in Tehran’s Shar-e Rey district on Friday, media reported.

“The fire broke out in one of the refinery’s units, which was under construction. Six workers were killed and three were injured. The other units in the refinery were not affected,” a local official told the national TV.

“The fire broke out because of an explosion caused by oil leakage.”

MG/MHA