Cleric: We want healthy cyberspace 

TEHRAN – A senior cleric on Friday warned that the enemies are exploiting the internet and social media apps including Telegram and Instagram to hatch their conspiracies against Iran.

“We are not against cyberspace. We support healthy cyberspace which uses domestic capabilities without the enemies’ interference,” Tehran Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami was quoted by IRNA as saying.

“Our people want healthy cyberspace,” he stressed.

Referring to the recent unrest across the country, Khatami said people’s huge turnout in demonstrations after the riots, foiled the enemies’ plots.

MH/