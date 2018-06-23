Merkel lost the game!

TEHRAN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel attacked Iran's regional policy in his most recent statement. This is while the German government is one of the main supporters of the terrorist and takfiri groups in the West Asian region.

Many analysts of international affairs believe that Germany will support the killing of the Yemeni people by exporting arms to Saudi Arabia. Also, many of Germany's export arms to the Middle East are in the hands of terrorist and takfirist groups such as ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra. Angela Merkel knows well that German exports of weapons to Saudi Arabia were carried out by terrorist groups in the region, but it should not be forgotten that the goal of Germany is to insecure the West Asian region.

As reuters reported, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said European countries shared concerns over Iran’s ballistic missile program and called for solutions to its “aggressive tendencies” in the Middle East.“Iran’s aggressive tendencies must not only be discussed, but rather we need solutions urgently,” she said after meeting Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman. She announced 384 million euros ($445 million) of aid to Jordan this year. Germany has remained party to the Iran nuclear deal, which lifted sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbing its atomic program, after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from it in May.

The fact is that the Chancellor of Germany has deliberately closed his eyes to the facts and facts in the world. Undoubtedly, Merkel must respond to Berlin's support for Saudi Arabia and the Zionist regime instead of condemning Iran. So far, many Palestinians, Yemeni people, Syria and Iraq have fallen victim to the Tel Aviv and Riyadh crimes in the region. Meanwhile, the German government has not only failed to take action against Saudi Arabia and Tel Aviv, but has supported its crimes.

On the other hand, these days, few people mention the German Chancellor as a powerful politician in the world. In his recent trip to Jordan, Angela Merkel also failed to analyze the realities of the world as an independent and powerful politician.The German Chancellor has given many concessions to his rival party in the formation of a coalition government with the Social Democratic Party. Undoubtedly, now no one else will remember Merkel as a powerful politician in Germany and Europe.

Another major error of the German Chancellor is his attempt to get close to the Trump government. So far, many European officials have shrugged Merkel for this inaccurate approach. Merkel's rivals Merkel and the Christian Democrat also criticized the German Chancellor's approach to Tramp during the national election race last year.

The German Chancellor has now spoken out against the regional policies of Iran in order to satisfy Tramp. Without a doubt, Tramp will eventually quit power, but no one will forget Merkel's remarks!

The president of the United States is extremely worried about his country's presidential election in 2020. Surveys in the United States show that his popularity has fallen to public opinion. In such a situation, the introduction of a credible Democrat nominee (whose popularity is more than Hillary Clinton) will lead to the victory of the rival Trump party in the upcoming presidential election.

Merkel lost the game during his trip to Jordan! He showed that he could not continue as an independent and powerful politician in his political life in Berlin. During his trip to Jordan, the Chancellor of Germany did not say the least of the crimes of the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia in Palestine and Yemen because he is also a partner in these crimes! Angela Merkel's regional policy has repeatedly faced protests in Germany. The Green Party in Germany is among the parties that has challenged Merkel's regional actions. On the other hand, social democrats often criticized Merkel's foreign policy when they were not in coalition government.

Finally, the Chancellor of Germany and many European officials, as a result of their dependence on the United States and the Zionist regime, can not yet become independent actors in the world. Recent comments by Angela Merkel in Jordan have shown this very well. Will in the future see a change in the behavior of European politicians or the presence of independent European politicians in power?



