TCCIMA agricultural committee chairman becomes a board member of ISOA

TEHRAN- Kaveh Zargaran, the chairman of the Agricultural Committee at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), became a board member of International Sunflower Oils Association (ISOA).

Zargaran, who is an active person in the field of food and agricultural industries in Iran, was selected as a board member of ISOA along with 13 other members from China, U.S., Ukraine, Turkey, Hungary and India, TCCIMA website reported on Saturday.

ISOA was established in 2015 in Rome by group of establishing members, included representatives of main national associations and industry companies from China, Ukraine, Russia, Hungary, Spain and Argentina.

ISOA is the international non-profit organization, aimed at promoting of international trading with sunflower oil. The organization plans realizing both scientific and trading levels of sunflower oil promotion.

MA/MA