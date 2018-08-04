Daily gasoline output to hit record of 95.5m liters in coming days

TEHRAN- Iran’s daily gasoline production will hit the record of 95.5 million liters in the coming days, director for consolidated planning in National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) announced.

Alireza Arman Moqadam also put the average daily gasoline production at 93.08 million liters since the beginning of current Iranian calendar month Mordad (July 23), and said the figure shows 6.7 percent rise from that of the previous month which was 87.26 million liters, Tasnim news agency reported.

Also as NIOPDC Managing Director Alireza Sadeqabadi has previously announced, daily production of gasoline in the country has increased by 18 million liters during the three-month period from the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21) compared to the same period of time in the past year.

In mid-December last year, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said: “Iran will reach a stable status in gasoline production once the second phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery comes on stream.”

The second phase of the refinery (in south of Iran), was inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani in late June, and on July 28, Mohammad-Ali Dadvar, the managing director of refinery, announced that its daily gasoline production has increased 2 million liters to stand at 26 million liters.

The refinery in the southern province of Hormozgan is the first of its kind designed based on gas condensate feedstock.

It is projected to be complete by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2019) and once fully operational, the refinery will add over 36 million liters of Euro-4 and Euro-5 quality gasoline to the country’s gasoline production capacity to increase it to 100 million liters per day.

MA/MA