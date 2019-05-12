Explosions shake UAE port of Fujairah after at least 7 oil tankers caught fire

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2019) Several powerful explosions hit on Sunday the UAE port of Fujairah following a huge fire that engulfed at least seven oil tankers, local media reported.

The blasts were heard between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

local time (00:00 - 03:00 GMT), the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported, adding that from seven to 10 oiltankers were in flames.

The sources told the broadcaster that causes of the incident remained unknown.

Eyewitnesses reportedly saw several French and US military planes flying over the port.