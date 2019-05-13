Iran says incidents for vessels in Sea of Oman is worrisome, urges clarification

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday urging a clarification on incidents for several vessels in the Sea of Oman on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Sunday that four commercial vessels had been targeted by what it called acts of sabotage off Fujairah.

Also, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in a statement on Monday that two of its oil tankers were sabotaged off the coast of the UAE in attacks that caused “significant damage” to the vessels.

Falih said one of the two tankers had been on its way to be loaded with crude oil from Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil terminal in the Persian Gulf for customers in the U.S., according to Press TV.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that the incident is “worrisome”.

Referring to the negative impact of these incidents on shipping safety and maritime security, he warned against plots by ill-wishers to disrupt regional security.

Mousavi also called for vigilance by regional states in the face of any adventurism by foreign elements.

Tension has been increasing in the Persian Gulf and the wider Middle East region since the U.S. has made military threats against Iran and dispatched aircraft carrier to the regional waters and deployed Patriot missiles in certain regional countries.

