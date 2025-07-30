Yemen targets Ben Gurion Airport 

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces have used a hypersonic ballistic missile to target Tel Aviv in solidarity with Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced they had successfully targeted Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile named “Palestine 2.”

According to a statement from the military spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the missile strike was a special military operation carried out by Yemen’s missile forces, hitting the regime’s main commercial and military airport.

Saree confirmed that the operation had achieved its objectives, resulting in millions of Israeli settlers rushing to bomb shelters and halting airport operations.

He emphasized that the attack was a response to the ongoing genocide committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip and was carried out in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and their resistance.

Saree affirmed that Yemeni military operations will continue until the siege is lifted and the U.S.-backed genocide ends.

Saree also stressed that Yemen, its people, leadership, and army, remain steadfast in supporting the oppressed and starving Palestinians.

He affirmed Yemen’s unwavering backing for the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation regime, stating that Yemen stands in solidarity with a people facing siege and aggression under the eyes of the world.

Addressing the Palestinian people, the military spokesman said: “Your brothers, your people, and your siblings in Yemen are with you and by your side. We will do everything in our power to fulfill our duty toward you.”

The Israeli military detected a ballistic missile launched from Yemen toward the occupied Palestinian territories, triggering air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), and the Ashdod area.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that flight operations at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended following the missile launch.

Below is the full statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their honorable fighters, and in response to the genocide being committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod (Ben Gurion) Airport in the occupied area of Jaffa (Tel Aviv) with a hypersonic ballistic missile of the type Palestine 2. The operation successfully hit its target, by the grace of Allah, causing millions of Zionist usurpers to flee to shelters and halting all airport activity.

Yemen, with its people, leadership, and army, continues its operations in support of the oppressed and besieged people of our Palestinian brothers, in solidarity with their noble resistance, and in support of their steadfastness, as they face this siege and aggression alone, with no support or backing.

Your brothers In Yemen, your people in Yemen, your kin in Yemen stand with you and by your side. We will do everything within our power to fulfill our duty toward you: the duty of faith, the duty of Arabhood, and the duty of humanity.

We place our full trust in Allah’s help, victory, and support.

Our operations will continue until the siege is lifted and the aggression against Gaza comes to an end.”

