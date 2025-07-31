China’s PLA at 98: A pillar of global peace and security

TEHRAN — As the world faces an era of heightened geopolitical tension, growing insecurity, and shifting power dynamics, one military institution continues to stand out—not for aggression, but for its steady contributions to international peace and stability. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), founded in 1927, has not only become the bedrock of China’s national defense but has also evolved into a prominent global force dedicated to promoting peace, development, and multilateral cooperation.

This dual character of the PLA—as both a protector of China’s sovereignty and a key participant in global security architecture—was vividly reflected during a distinguished reception hosted on Tuesday by the Chinese Embassy in Tehran. The ceremony marked the 98th anniversary of the founding of the PLA and brought together senior Iranian officials, foreign diplomats, and military attachés.

The PLA expands its role in world peace



Speaking to the Tehran Times on the sidelines of the anniversary ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu reflected on the PLA’s growth and expanding international engagement.

“After 98 years, the PLA has made great progress and also made great achievements in safeguarding the national security,” he said.

But, as the ambassador emphasized, today’s PLA is not just a guardian of China's borders. “It’s now not only confined to the national security, but it's also expanding its influence worldwide to safeguard regional and world peace,” he added.

To illustrate this evolution, Cong pointed to China's growing footprint in international peacekeeping: “We have seen more than 50,000 Chinese peacekeeping soldiers who participated in various missions worldwide over the past 30 years plus, not only in Africa but also elsewhere and they made great achievements.”

He credited President Xi Jinping’s leadership in shaping this broader vision: “The PLA is making extra efforts in making sure that it's not only safeguarding the national security of China, but also we will have even more positive role in promoting regional and world peace. So we will continue to do so in the coming weeks, coming months, and the coming years.”

Delivering remarks at the PLA’s 98th anniversary reception in Tehran, Colonel Hu Xiao, China’s Defense Attaché to Iran, underscored the military’s enduring commitment to peace and security—not only within China, but across the globe.

“As an army of might, an army of civilization and an army of peace, the Chinese PLA always acts as an important power of maintaining the peace of the world, not only firmly protecting the sovereignty, safety and integrity of our homeland, but also by contributing to a safer world," he said.



A platform for international cooperation

Photo caption: Military attachés pose for a photo at the Chinese Embassy in Tehran on July 30, 2025, marking the PLA’s 98th anniversary

The PLA’s 98th anniversary in Tehran was more than a ceremonial event—it was a platform showcasing China’s commitment to multilateralism and peaceful development. The presence of foreign diplomats, military officials, and Iranian dignitaries at the event highlighted the significance of PLA’s role in promoting bilateral military ties and fostering regional stability. The event comes at a critical juncture as this year also mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the founding of the United Nations, and the 35th anniversary of China’s active participation in UN peacekeeping operations—all of which reinforce the PLA’s global relevance.

A vital force for stability and hope

In line with these commitments, Yin Zhongliang, China’s military adviser to the United Nations, recently reiterated Beijing’s vision for a safer world. At a July 23 ceremony in honor of the PLA’s anniversary, he affirmed China’s dedication to the Global Security Initiative (GSI)—one of the three major international proposals by President Xi Jinping, alongside the Global Development Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

The GSI aims to address growing security challenges through multilateral cooperation and shared responsibility. Yin emphasized that China will enhance its support for UN peacekeeping missions and bring “more confidence and hope to the cause of world peace and stability.”

PLA’s modernization enhances its global contribution

Highlighting the historic roots and ongoing transformation of China’s military, Hongda Fan, Professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, shared key insights into the evolution of the PLA in an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times.

“The history of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) dates back to the Nanchang Uprising on August 1, 1927, which is why August 1st is commemorated as Army Day or PLA Day. The PLA is the primary armed force of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).”

Fan then summarized the PLA’s role in key historical conflicts and its stance on warfare: “Since the founding of the PRC, the PLA has fought to protect national interests, participating in the Korean War, the 1962 Sino-Indian Border War, and the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese War. The PLA has never proactively initiated war against other nations.”

He also highlighted the PLA’s contributions during peace times: “During nearly half a century of peace, the PLA has also actively participated in national emergency disaster relief efforts and other activities closely linked to the welfare of the Chinese people.”

Turning to recent developments, Fan emphasized China’s push for military modernization: “In recent years, China has vigorously promoted military modernization, strengthening the PLA’s combat and defense capabilities, particularly in areas like fighter jets and ballistic missiles.”

He also pointed to the results of these efforts: “Supported by advanced management systems and sophisticated weapons, the PLA's combat effectiveness has seen significant improvements, making it a strong guarantee for national security and unity.”

A force for the future

Photo caption: Mr. Hui Li, Head of the Political Section at the Chinese Embassy in Tehran, offered commentary on the exhibition photos on July 30, 2025, highlighting their significance and the stories they represent

As the PLA approaches its centennial in 2027, it is increasingly being recognized not just for its military might, but for its constructive contributions to global governance, peacekeeping, humanitarian aid, and international cooperation. From responding to natural disasters and pandemics to playing a leading role in UN missions, the PLA represents a forward-looking vision of military diplomacy—rooted in peace, stability, and shared development.

The reception in Tehran was more than just a celebration of history—it was a reaffirmation of a future in which the PLA seeks not dominance, but partnership; not confrontation, but cooperation.