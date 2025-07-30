Conference emphasizes Persian’s role in uniting Iran, preserving cultural heritage 

TEHRAN- The seventh National Conference on "Languages and Dialects of Iran" brought together scholars and cultural figures at the Center for the Great Islamic Encyclopedia in Tehran on Tuesday to underscore the vital role of the Persian language in fostering unity and solidarity among Iranians.

Highlighting the significance of Iran’s linguistic heritage, experts emphasized that Iranian languages have historically served as a bridge connecting the diverse nations of the region, reinforcing cultural bonds and shared identity, IRNA reported.

Seyyed Mohammad Kazem Mousavi Bojnordi, President of the Center for the Great Islamic Encyclopedia, highlighted the role of the Persian language as a fundamental element of unity and cohesion among the Iranian people. He emphasized that the extent of Iranian languages has historically served as a bridge linking the nations of the region.

In his speech, he stated that Iranian languages and dialects embody the documents of their national, religious, and cultural identity. Therefore, research, preservation, and dissemination of these invaluable treasures are among the most vital duties of all lovers of Iran’s civilization and culture.

“I would like to remind that, besides Persian, the widespread use of Turkish and Arabic among many of our compatriots enriches the cultural and scholarly fabric of Iranian languages and continually enhances their value."

"In essence, Persian, as the official language, is viewed as one of the key elements of unity among all Iranians. It possesses an immense cultural, literary, and scientific treasure trove that has historically united Iranians and has remained an unbreakable bond that no force can sever," he added.

"The aim of this conference is to familiarize participants with the latest research achievements in the field of Iranian languages and texts and to examine the scope of Iranian languages as a unifying factor among regional nations. Additionally, it seeks to inspire young researchers to undertake profound investigations in Iranian linguistics," he stated.

For her part, Jaleh Amouzegar, member of the Center for the Great Islamic Encyclopedia, expressed: "Our shared concern is Iran itself, and these days we are more mindful of it. When Iran is mentioned, the Persian language appears, as we all communicate in one language. Together, we read and understand the Shahnameh and Golestan, and we pay homage to Ferdowsi and Saadi."

"Discovering dialects is akin to uncovering an archaeological site; we must preserve dialects to prevent their disappearance,” she explained.

“It is vital to respect dialects, and I pray that God preserves Iran and the Persian language, because we take pride in nothing more than our language. In Iran, we share a common love for it," she concluded.

Ali Ashraf Sadeqi, another member of the center, stated: "UNESCO emphasizes the importance of preserving endangered languages because each language reflects a unique worldview that must be safeguarded.”

“Many Iranian dialects have vanished over centuries. For example, today we know little about the language of Hafez and Saadi in the 7th and 8th centuries, and the official language was Dari. Even before that, during the Sassanid era, Dari was the spoken language, and during the Middle Ages, court scribes like Mirza Mehdi Khan Estrabadi had complicated the language," he added.

"The language was simplified during the Constitutional Revolution, and the first Academy, established by Mohammad Ali Foroughi, refined word-formation practices that had been neglected for centuries. To this day, the Academy of Persian Language and Literature has coined about 80,000 scientific terms," he noted.

"All languages contain regional words, and the presence of borrowed words is not a flaw. We should not think that Arabic words are a burden on Persian; they have been part of our language for over a thousand years. All our scholars have written in this language, and reformers who aimed to purify the language have failed,” he explained.

“Even scientific terminology in Arabic is an Iranian mental construct. The Iranian spirit is embedded within Arabic, and if we cling to false notions of language purity or nationalism, we risk destroying our cultural continuity. We are proud to have preserved Persian, and it is our collective duty to strengthen it," he emphasized.

A Significant Portion of Persian Language Outside Iran’s Political Borders

Mahmoud Jafari Dehaqi, Scientific Secretary of the conference, stated: "Iranian languages are a branch of the Indo-Iranian language family and belong to the Indo-European language group."

Persian as the official language remains a vital element of unity among Iranians. Its immense cultural, literary, and scientific heritage has connected Iranians across history, making separation impossible, he asserted.

"Today, we believe that Persian is not only Iran's heritage but a shared legacy of Middle Eastern nations. It belongs to Iran, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, and many other peoples—who have cultivated and developed philosophical thought, emotions, and literary expressions through it over centuries."

"With the support of Iranian and global linguists and scholars, we can take new steps in introducing and safeguarding Iranian languages and dialects," he said.

Following the opening session, a series of scholarly presentations took place, including reports on various dialects, linguistic analyses, and regional language studies, culminating in the unveiling of the book "Collected Articles of the Sixth National Conference on Languages and Dialects of Iran."

SAB/

