BEIJING- As the world commemorates the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931–1945), it is a moment to reflect on a conflict that reshaped global history and underscored China’s pivotal role in advancing world peace.

This war, waged at immense human cost, not only secured national sovereignty but also became a cornerstone of the Allied victory in World War II. Beyond the battlefield, China’s post-war diplomacy, economic aid, and commitment to multilateralism have cemented its legacy as a steadfast champion of global stability.

I. The War That Changed the World: China’s Sacrifice and Strategic Impact

The War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, lasting 14 years, was the longest and most destructive conflict in Chinese history. Chinese forces, comprising both Nationalist and Communist armies, engaged approximately 400,000 Japanese troops in key theaters such as Shanxi-Hebei-Shandong-Henan and Burma, diverting critical resources from the Pacific and Southeast Asian fronts. By 1945, China had inflicted over 1.05 million casualties on Japanese forces, significantly weakening Japan’s capacity to wage war. The Battle of Taierzhuang (1938) and the Burma Campaign (1943–1945), where Chinese Expeditionary Forces rescued 7,000 British soldiers in the Battle of Yenangyaung, exemplify China’s military resolve.

The human cost was staggering: 35 million Chinese civilians and soldiers perished, with cities like Nanjing (1937) bearing witness to atrocities that galvanized global opposition to fascism. Yet, China’s resistance achieved strategic triumphs. By pinning down Japanese divisions, it prevented a northern advance into the Soviet Union and delayed Japan’s southern expansion into the Pacific, buying crucial time for Allied forces. As U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt noted, China’s early stand against aggression made it “the first to rise up in the East against the forces of conquest.”

II. From Victory to Visionary Diplomacy: China’s Post-War Peacebuilding

China’s contributions to global peace extended far beyond the war’s end. In 1945, it became a founding member of the United Nations and a permanent member of the Security Council, championing decolonization and state sovereignty. The 1954 Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence—mutual respect for sovereignty, non-aggression, non-interference, equality, and peaceful coexistence—became a cornerstone of international relations, guiding China’s engagement with newly independent nations.

1. United Nations Peacekeeping: A Blue Helmet Legacy

Since 1990, China has deployed over 50,000 personnel to 30 UN peacekeeping missions, emerging as the second-largest financial contributor to UN peacekeeping. In Lebanon’s “Blue Line” demining operations, Chinese engineers have cleared 18,000 explosives across 2 million square meters, enabling safe resettlement for war-displaced communities. In South Sudan, the 15th Chinese peacekeeping engineering battalion repaired 333 km of supply routes, sustaining aid deliveries to 1.5 million people. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres affirmed, “Chinese peacekeepers are a symbol of hope in the world’s most fragile zones.”

2. Economic Aid and Development Partnerships

China’s post-war aid programs, initiated in the 1950s, have prioritized sustainable development. Between 2010 and 2012, it provided $1.2 billion in emergency relief to Haiti, Pakistan, and Somalia, including the reconstruction of 341 km of flood-damaged roads in Pakistan. Historic projects like the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (1976), built with 56,000 Chinese workers, remain a model of South-South cooperation. Today, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) spans 152 countries and 32 international organizations, with infrastructure investments like the China-Europe Railway Express cutting freight times between China and Europe by 20%.

3. Multilateral Leadership: Climate and Governance

China’s leadership in global governance is evident in climate action. Having reduced carbon intensity by 48% since 2005, it pledged carbon neutrality by 2060 and invested $50 billion in renewable energy projects abroad. In security, China’s 2017 Global Initiative on Data Security and 2021 Global Development Initiative promote digital governance and equitable growth.

III. The Spirit of Resistance: Lessons for a New Era

The 80th anniversary is a reminder that China’s peacebuilding is rooted in historical memory. The Nanjing Massacre Memorial Hall, visited annually by global leaders, stands as a testament to the cost of aggression. Yet, China’s modern diplomacy rejects revenge, embracing instead dialogue—as seen in mediating the 2023 Saudi-Iran rapprochement.

As the world faces renewed challenges—from Ukraine to the South China Sea—China’s example offers three principles:

1. Collective Security: The Anti-Fascist War proved victories require unity.

2. Equitable Development: The BRI demonstrates infrastructure as a bridge, not a barrier.

3. Institutional Reform: China’s push for UN Security Council expansion reflects its commitment to fairer governance.

Conclusion: A Force for Eternal Peace

From the trenches of Shandong to the corridors of the UN, China’s journey embodies the transition from victimhood to global stewardship. Its story is not one of conquest, but of conversion—turning war’s ashes into the seeds of cooperation.

Joe Qiu is a Beijing-based current affairs analyst and commentator.