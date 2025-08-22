Iran earns $7.4 billion from foreign tourism in past year

TEHRAN – Iran generated about $7.4 billion from foreign tourism in the past Iranian calendar year (ended in March 2025), with more than 7 million international visitors arriving in the country, the culture minister said on Thursday.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said each foreign tourist spent on average between $1,000 and $3,000 during their stay in the Islamic Republic.

“According to global assessments, the average revenue per tourist is around $1,019. In Iran, this figure is estimated at about $1,000, while in the Persian Gulf region it reaches $2,000,” Salehi-Amiri said.

He added that revenues from health tourism are higher, with each medical tourist spending up to $3,000.

Based on figures provided by Iran’s Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA), 7.399 million foreign visitors entered the country last year. Salehi-Amiri said their combined spending brought in $7.4 billion in revenue, underscoring the tourism sector’s potential to support economic growth.

According to previous reports from the tourism ministry, most foreign tourists visiting Iran come from neighboring countries.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM