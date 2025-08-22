Archaeologists uncover lusterware fragments, Islamic-era ruins in Isfahan excavation

TEHRAN – Archaeologists in Iran have recently unearthed fragments of Persian lusterware ceramics, historical coins, and remnants of Islamic-era architecture during the second phase of excavations at Kamar-Zarrin passage in Isfahan, a local official said on Thursday.

Amir Karamzadeh, director-general of Isfahan’s Cultural Heritage Department, said the discoveries were made in the opening days of the second excavation phase, which began on Aug. 17 with official permits after prolonged administrative follow-ups.

“In the early days of fieldwork we encountered significant architectural remains from various Islamic periods,” Karamzadeh told Mehr news agency. “The extent of these remains across the site demonstrates the historical richness of this area.”

He added that, in addition to the architectural elements, moveable artifacts were found, including fragments of lusterware tiles, distinguished ceramics, and old coins. “These objects not only hold high artistic and archaeological value but also highlight the unique role of Kamar-Zarrin in the history of Isfahan,” he said.

The excavation site lies near the buffer zone of the UNESCO-listed Jameh Mosque of Isfahan, one of the city’s most prominent monuments. Karamzadeh noted that this proximity gives the discoveries “added importance,” as they may provide new insights into the mosque’s surrounding historical layers.

The launch of the second phase followed what officials described as multiple challenges. Karamzadeh credited the support of provincial authorities, including the governor of Isfahan, the mayor, and the local prosecutor, for enabling the resumption of excavations.

The first excavation at Kamar-Zarrin, conducted last year by a team from the University of Art Isfahan, revealed traces of human activity spanning several historical eras. Ali Shojaei-Esfahani, an archaeologist and faculty member at the university, said findings included Sassanian-period (224–651 CE) remains, confirming the passage’s long-standing role in the city’s development.

That phase also uncovered evidence of a pre-Safavid marketplace and artisanal workshops, suggesting the passage functioned as a commercial hub before Isfahan rose to prominence under the Safavid Empire in the 17th century.

Archaeologists expect ongoing excavations and upcoming geophysical studies to provide further information about the city’s earlier layers, potentially reshaping scholarly understanding of Isfahan’s urban history.

Persian lusterware ceramics, locally known as Zarrin-Fam pottery, bear a striking luster that resembles gold. The pinnacle of Persian lusterware ceramics can be traced to the second half of the twelfth century CE when Persian poems and epigraphy played an important role in inspiring potters of the time who decorated their works with poems and inscriptions alongside other decorative pictures.

Experts say poems and inscriptions, which have a close relationship with the artist’s personal taste, and sense and the culture and, literature of its time, have an important role in Zarrin-Fam pottery’s design, which is mostly neglected in archeological studies.

Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The Persian proverb “Isfahan, Nesf-e-Jahan” (Isfahan is half the world) reflects the city’s cultural and historical prominence.

