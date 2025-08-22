SCO Summit 2025: Xi Jinping to endorse strategic development blueprint for next 10 years

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, which will be held in Tianjin Municipality in north China on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, and host relevant events, Xihua reported.

Xi will chair the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO and the "SCO Plus" Meeting, and deliver keynote speeches, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

During the summit, Xi will host a welcome banquet and bilateral events for participating leaders.

This summit will be one of the most important head-of-state diplomacy and home-ground diplomacy events in China this year, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin said at a press briefing.

In his keynote speeches at the above-mentioned two meetings, Xi will elaborate on China's new vision and propositions for the SCO in carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit, shouldering the mission of the times, and responding to the people's expectations, Liu said.

Xi will also announce new measures and initiatives by China to support high-quality development of the SCO and comprehensive cooperation, and propose new methods and pathways for the organization to constructively safeguard the post-WWII international order and improve the global governance system, Liu added.

According to the official, Xi will jointly sign and issue a declaration with leaders of other SCO member states, approve a development strategy of the SCO for the next 10 years, issue statements marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the 80th founding anniversary of the United Nations, and adopt a series of outcome documents on strengthening security, economic, people-to-people and cultural cooperation.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the SCO Summit in Tiajin.

In July 2023, the SCO officially approved Iran's full-fledged membership. Iran became the ninth member of the bloc which is the world's largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population.