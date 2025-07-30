Ownership documents issued for 36 historical houses in Fars province

TEHRAN—Caretaker of Fars Cultural Heritage Department gave news of issuance of ownership documents for 36 historical houses across the province.

Speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of these ownership documents in Shiraz on Wednesday, Mohsen Ziaei emphasized the importance of registering the ownership of these houses and said: “These monuments are located in historical texture of Shiraz particularly in Sang Siah District”, ISNA reported.

He explained that with the efforts and effective cooperation between the Fars Cultural Heritage Department, the Civil Registration Organization, and other relevant institutions, the ownership documents of these valuable houses have been issued.

Some of the registered houses include Manteqinejad, Afshari, Qalamfarsa, Kolahi, Kazemi, Aqaei, Mohammadi, Towhidi, Moqtaderi, Barqi, Abbasi, Ganjizadeh, Basir-ol-Molk, Qazi, Mohammadali Rava, Assadollahi, Soleymani, Tavallaei, Abedi, Khoshvaqt, Qorban Zare’, Jafar Samzadeh, Salehi, Nasir-ol-Molk, Forugh-ol-Molk, Davoud Zare’ Reza Qoli Ardakani, Khalifeh Kadivar, and Shourideh.

He said that registration of the legal ownership of these houses is an effective step towards the protection, restoration, and cultural and tourism exploitation of these monuments, adding that this trend will continue during the current Iranian year and other significant monuments of the province are also gradually being documented.

Ziaei emphasized that issuing ownership certificates for historical monuments, in addition to establishing the government's ownership rights, provides the necessary basis for conservation, restoration, and planning measures in tourism field.

He concluded by saying that the measure was taken to preserve the valuable cultural heritage of Fars and pass it on to the future generations, and it demonstrates the serious determination of the responsible institutions to preserve the historical identity of cities such as Shiraz.

Known as the heartland of Persian culture, Shiraz has a rich history stretching back over 2,000 years. This city is synonymous with poetry, education, and the arts, and has been a hub for creativity and intellectual pursuits. Once the capital of Iran during the Zand dynasty, Shiraz is home to some of the most iconic landmarks in the country, including the Eram Garden, the Tomb of Hafez, and the ancient ruins of Persepolis.

Shiraz’s historical gardens, like Bagh-e Narenjestan and Eram Garden, are masterpieces of Persian landscaping and a top draw for tourists. The city’s enduring connection to Persian culture, coupled with its majestic architecture and natural beauty, continues to make it a prime destination for both domestic and international travelers.

Together, Isfahan, Yazd, and Shiraz represent a “Golden Triangle” of Iranian tourism, each offering a unique glimpse into Iran’s rich cultural, architectural, and historical heritage.

KD

