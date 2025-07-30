US boycott of UN meeting on Palestinian statehood not unexpected

TEHRAN - While dozens of countries held a three-day conference at the United Nations in New York to urge the world to work towards a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians within the 1967 borders, the United States and Israel boycotted the event.

The 193-member UN General Assembly decided in September last year that such a conference would be held in 2025. The conference was hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, but it was postponed in June after Israel attacked Iran.

The refusal by the U.S. and Israel to attend the conference was not unexpected. It is crystal clear that Israel does not want a Palestinian state. The U.S. also does not want a Palestinian state.

Israel wants the entire Palestinian land. It is working hard to drive out Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. If some had any shed of doubt about Israel’s motives in this regard, the genocidal war and intentional starvation in Gaza coupled with forced expulsion of Palestinians from their homes and farms in the West Bank have erased any remaining uncertainty.

Extremist factions within Israel continue to reject the prospect of a Palestinian state, bolstered by the belief that the United States will offer unwavering support in resisting international calls for Palestinian sovereignty.

Jeffry Sachs, Columbia University Professor and Special Advisor to the United Nations Jeffrey Sachs, says, “Israel is dead set against” a Palestinian state.

“The entire Israeli political governance now is set dead against that. Hundreds of thousands of illegal settlers in the West Bank are dead set against that. Smotrich, Ben-Gvir, Gallant, Netanyahu are dead set against that.”

He says only the United States is against the creation of a Palestinian state.

“There is one country that stands in the way of imposing this (establishing the Palestinian State in line with international law). Not Iran, not the Saudis, not Egypt, not Russia, not China not any country in the European Union. One country and one country alone and that’s because of the United States of America.”

Israel is now referring to the West Bank as “Judea and Samaria”. Even in February 2025, U.S. House Foreign Committee Chair Brian Mast ordered staff to use Hebrew name Judea and Samaria for the West Bank.

The old Palestinian wound would have been resolved if the United States had pressured Israel to respect the rights of the Palestinians for a homeland in accordance with international law.

If a Palestinian state had been established there would have been no October 7 attack. Now, ultra-Orthodox figures like Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu see the October 7 attack as a gift to Israel.

“The government is racing ahead for Gaza to be wiped out…Thank God, we are wiping out this evil. We are pushing this population that has been educated on ‘Mein Kampf,’” Eliyahu said recently while rejoicing shocking starvation of the Gazan people.

Singled out internationally, Israel and the U.S. invented pretexts for boycotting the UN conference.

Danny Danon, Israel's UN ambassador, said on Monday: "This conference does not promote a solution, but rather deepens the illusion. Instead of demanding the release of the hostages and working to dismantle Hamas's reign of terror, the conference organizers are engaging in discussions and plenaries that are disconnected from reality."

A U.S. State Department spokesperson also described the event as "a gift to Hamas, which continues to reject ceasefire proposals accepted by Israel that would lead to the release of hostages and bring calm in Gaza."

The State Department spokesperson added that Washington voted against the General Assembly last year calling for the conference and would "not support actions that jeopardize the prospect for a long-term, peaceful resolution to the conflict."

Both the Israeli ambassador and U.S. State Department spokesperson are openly falsifying the facts.

This is a disinformation campaign that Hamas rejected ceasefire proposal. Hamas was calling for an end to the war, but the Israeli side just wanted its captives released and after a while resume war on Gaza, as it did in March.

Contrary to the claims of Ambassador Danon and the State Department spokesperson, it is the apartheid against the Palestinians and the occupation of their lands that have laid the ground for all these calamities.

On April 18, 2024, the United States effectively stopped the United Nations from recognizing a Palestinian state by casting a veto in the Security Council to deny Palestinians full membership of the world body.

It vetoed a draft resolution that recommended to the 193-member UN General Assembly that "the State of Palestine be admitted to membership" of the UN.

To mislead the world, Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the council, "The United States continues to strongly support a two-state solution. This vote does not reflect opposition to Palestinian statehood, but instead is an acknowledgment that it will only come from direct negotiations between the parties."

It is open to all that Israelis will not sit with the Palestinians to discuss the creation of a Palestinian state, and this is something that the United States is fully aware of. Israeli leaders, especially hardliners, don’t recognize Palestinians to negotiate with.

Given Washinton’s approach to the decades-long Palestinian wound, the U.S. remains an accomplice for the tragedies that Palestinians have been facing, which has reached its unbelievable stage this time: The Gaza genocide and famine.