Inflation rate at 34.2%: statistical center

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on May 21, which marks the end of the second Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht, stood at 34.2 percent, IRIB reported.

The inflation rate in the mentioned period shows a 3.6-percent rise from the figure of the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the previous month.

As reported, the average goods and services Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 172 in urban areas and at 181.9 in the rural regions in Ordibehesht, indicating 1.6 percent and 1 percent increase, respectively, compared to its previous month.

In the Iranian calendar year 1395 (ended on March 20, 2017), Iran could manage to experience a single-digit inflation rate after 26 years.

The inflation rate stood at 9.8 percent in that year according to the Statistical Center of Iran and at nine percent according to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

But since the last year’s third calendar month of Khordad (ended on June 22, 2018), when the inflation rate stood at 10.2 percent, as announced by the CBI, the country’s experiencing double-digit inflation rates again.

