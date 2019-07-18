Iran fixtures released for Qatar 2022 & China 2023 race

TEHRAN - Iran will raise the curtain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 with a match against Hong Kong on September 10.

Iran have been drawn in Group C alongside Iraq, Bahrain, Cambodia and Hong Kong.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

Iran fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

September 10, 2019: Hong Kong vs Iran

October 10, 2019: Iran vs Cambodia

October 15, 2019: Bahrain vs Iran

November 14, 2019: Iraq vs Iran

March 26, 2020: Iran vs Hong Kong

March 31, 2020: Cambodia vs Iran

June 4, 2020: Iran vs Bahrain

June 9, 2020: Iran vs Iraq