Iran fixtures released for Qatar 2022 & China 2023 race
TEHRAN - Iran will raise the curtain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 with a match against Hong Kong on September 10.
Iran have been drawn in Group C alongside Iraq, Bahrain, Cambodia and Hong Kong.
The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.
Iran fixtures in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
September 10, 2019: Hong Kong vs Iran
October 10, 2019: Iran vs Cambodia
October 15, 2019: Bahrain vs Iran
November 14, 2019: Iraq vs Iran
March 26, 2020: Iran vs Hong Kong
March 31, 2020: Cambodia vs Iran
June 4, 2020: Iran vs Bahrain
June 9, 2020: Iran vs Iraq
